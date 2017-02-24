Kilkenny is hosting the Irish Hotel Federation Annual Conference.

The Irish Hotels Federation’s 79th Annual Conference is taking place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny from Monday, 27th to Tuesday, 28th February 2017. An estimated 400 hotels and guesthouse businesses are to attend the event.

With the main topic of the two-day conference said to be discussing the ever-changing and competitive environment of the hotel industry and tourism Ireland. The conference will feature many speakers including

Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport,

John Bruton, Former Taoiseach and EU Ambassador to the United States

Gerald Lawless- Head of Tourism & Hospitality, Dubai Holding and Chairman, World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC0

Paul Kelly, Chief Executive, Fáilte Ireland (recently appointed)

Dr. Howard Hastings OBE, Managing Director, Hastings Hotels

K D Adamson- CEO, Futurenautics, author, presenter and keynote speaker

Michelle Tillis Lederman- Expert in workplace communications and relationships