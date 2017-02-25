Mobile CCTV to monitor Kilkenny city graveyard

A mobile CCTV unit will be installed at St Kieran's Cemetery following numerous complaints about illegal dumping, vandalism to graves and items being stolen off graves. Cllr Andrew McGuinness (Fianna Fail) raised the matter in the Municipal District of Kilkenny City meeting ."I submitted a proposal to have Kilkenny County Council investigate the possibility of installing CCTV at St Kieran's Cemetery following numerous complaints" he said. The councillor said that he saw some of the dumping firsthand and was 'appalled by the complete lack of regard for those laid to rest in St Kieran's and the families and friends of deceased that visit the cemetery'. Cllr McGuinness said that CCTV is a tough measure but added that unfortunately it has become necessary. The motion had the support of other members at the meeting who agreed that action needed to be taken to stamp out this anti-social behavior.“I'm happy that this proposal was passed unanimously on Friday. While the installation of CCTV is being costed there will be a mobile CCTV unit on site and the Litter Wardens are already trying to link the rubbish dumped recently back to the perpetrators. It is a very proactive response to a horrible issue that should never have a risen.” he said.