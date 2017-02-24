BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital after incident on Walkin Street in Kilkenny

A local man has been rushed to hospital following an incident in which he sustained injuries in Kilkenny City this evening.

Gardai and an ambulance attended the scene on Walkin Street, approaching the junction at the Old Callan Road, sometime before 9pm tonight. The injured man is thought to be in his 60s, and lives in Kilkenny City.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident can contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800-666111, or any Garda station.