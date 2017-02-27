Kilkenny Castle voted top tourist attraction in southeast

Europcar announced the results of their 2016 tourism index which was conducted on 6,094 tourists who rented with Europcar during April to November 2016.

Survey respondents chose Kilkenny Castle over the Irish National Heritage Park and the Waterford Viking Triangle, which came in second and third place respectively. The majority of our visitors are from the UK, Germany, and France whilst there is still a large number coming from America.

Results from the survey revealed that the majority of tourists wish to witness and partake in Irish culture, so tasting "the black stuff" is high on the list of to-dos including hearing live traditional Irish music and tasting Irish stew.