The death has taken place of well-known Kilkenny woman Corinne Paul.

She was the wife of Hugh Paul, and the mother of Louise, Joanne, and Gregory. She was a director of the family business, Pauls of High Street – an iconic fixture of Kilkenny City.

A notice in the window of Pauls this morning says the shop will remain closed until Thursday, March 2.

Funeral arrangements to follow.