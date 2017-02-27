Boost for Kilkenny groups as council allocates €21,500 in arts grants

Local groups and artists such as the Unity Singers, Monkeyshine Theatre Company, the Historical Harp Society of Ireland, Kilkenny Uileann Pipers, Devious Theatre Company, Kilkenny Photographic Society, Alison Comerford, Rian Coulter and Nuala Roche are to benefit in this year’s arts grants funding from Kilkenny County Council.

The local authority has awarded €21,500 in arts grant supports for the year. The grant allocations follow on from a call for proposals from the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office in December 2016. Some 25 individual allocations were approved by the council.

The Arts Act 2003 enables a local authority to provide financial assistance to stimulate public interest in the arts, improve standards and promote participation, knowledge and appreciation of the arts.

“County Kilkenny is noted as a centre of excellence for the arts and the council is pleased to support and assist such a diverse range of individuals and groups in delivering such high standard arts events, projects and activities,” said Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Matt Doran.

“The allocation of these funds complements the work of the Kilkenny County Council arts office, which continues to develop, co-ordinate, motivate and inspire artistic activity throughout the county.’

For more information on the Arts Office see www.kilkennycoco.ie or follow us on Facebook and Twitter – Kilkenny Arts Office. Alternatively email Mary Butler, Arts Officer at mary.butler@kilkennycoco.ie or Ruth McCann, Arts Administrator at ruth.mccann@kilkennycoco.ie.