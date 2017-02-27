Search continues for missing Kilkenny man Dean Roche

Lands at Muckalee in North Kilkenny were searched on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Dean Roche.

Gardaí and over 30 member of the Defence Forces are taking part in the searches which are expect to continue until later in the week.

Dean Roche is missing since March 22, 2015 when he travelled to Ballyfoyle to purchase a car. The car was crashed a short time after and there were a number of sightings of the 31-year-old in the locality later that day.

However despite extensive searches by gardai, which involved garda helicopters, dogs and sub aqua teams there have been no definite sightings since.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance of Dean Roche is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí in confidence on (056) 772 5000.