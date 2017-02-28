Reports into south-east foster care system to be published today in Kilkenny
Briefing is taking place at HSE offices at Lacken
Two reports into the failures of the foster care system in the south-east are being published this morning in Kilkenny City.
The HSE will publish ‘Inquiry into Protected Disclosures, SU1’ (Conal Devine & Associates) and 'Disability Foster Care Report, HSE South East’ (Resilience Ireland) at the HSE offices in Lacken today.
The first report deals with the so-called ‘Grace’ case, concerning a young woman with intellectual disabilities who was removed from a foster home in 2009.
See this week’s Kilkenny People.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on