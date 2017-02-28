Reports into south-east foster care system to be published today in Kilkenny

Two reports into the failures of the foster care system in the south-east are being published this morning in Kilkenny City.

The HSE will publish ‘Inquiry into Protected Disclosures, SU1’ (Conal Devine & Associates) and 'Disability Foster Care Report, HSE South East’ (Resilience Ireland) at the HSE offices in Lacken today.

The first report deals with the so-called ‘Grace’ case, concerning a young woman with intellectual disabilities who was removed from a foster home in 2009.

See this week’s Kilkenny People.