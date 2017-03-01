BREAKING: Arrests made as Thomastown gardai launch Operation Storm this morning

Gardai in Thomastown have made a number of arrests, for criminal activities and on warrant, in the Thomastown district since this morning as part of the ongoing Operation Storm.

Under the supervision of Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and Thomastown Superintendent Derek Hughes, up to 60 gardai, supported by 50 trainee gardai from Templemore, were briefed first thing this morning before undertaking numerous operations throughout the district.

Among the units supporting local gardai are the National Support Unit, Air Unit (Helicopter), Mounted Unit (Horse) and Dog Unit with support from national headquarters.

There is significant community engagement going on throughout today (Wednesday) with Chief Superintendent Hayes and Superintendent Hughes meeting local business and community leaders in Thomastown this morning.

Crime Prevention community engagement stands have been set up in Thomastown, Graignamanagh and at Applegreen in Paulstown while the Incident Command Vehicle will be on the Quays in Graignamanagh, Market Street, Thomastown and also at Applegreen Paulstown.

The Mounted horse unit will attend two local schools today, Moinnruadh NS near Hugginstown this morning and Inistioge National School this afternoon.