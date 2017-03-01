Cutting edge: Kilkenny to host major European 'digital agriculture' summit

Kilkenny will be at the cutting edge of the digital agriculture world this summer, when a major European summit rolls into town.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan is to host the event, considered the most important meeting of agri-tech entrepreneurs and innovators to be held at EU level to date. It will take place in the Lyrath Convention Centre on June 1-2.

The summit will see Kilkenny poised to lend its name to a new plan to revolutionise European farming. It will focus on how to deliver benefits for farmers, focusing on precision agriculture, smart farming and agri-tech.

“I want Kilkenny to lead the way in this drive for innovation,” said Commissioner Hogan.

“For that reason, the EU Commission is hosting this ground breaking summit in the Marble City.”

The EU Commissioner has said it is vital that farmers reap the benefits of the enormous developments in the tech sector.

“Agri-tech, the app economy and many other innovations can improve the lives of farm families in Ireland and across Europe,” said the Tullaroan native.