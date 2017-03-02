Leinster and Kilkenny winners announced at the Irish Restaurant awards

Lyrath Estate Hotel hosted the Leinster and Kilkenny Restaurant Association Awards last night - and a lot of local county winners came through to win at Leinster level.

Over 600 people attended the Leinster Regional Final where the top establishments in each county were named.

Leinster winners from Kilkenny went to Riccardo Cavaliere of Ristorante Rinuccini who won Best Restaurant Manager – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants and Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny who won Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times.

All County winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland Title which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2, on Monday 8th May, 2017.

The full list of Kilkenny county winners are

Best Restaurant Manager – Sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants (Regional Winner) - Riccardo Cavaliere of Ristorante Rinuccini, Kilkenny City, Co Kilkenny



Local Food Hero – Sponsored by Rewarding Times (Regional Winner) - Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

Best Restaurant – Sponsored by Dalcassian Wines & Spirits and Cielo - Campagne

Best Chef – Sponsored by Pallas Food - Ken Harker of The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet



Best Gastro Pub – Sponsored by Coca Cola - The Marble City Bar

Best Casual Dining – Sponsored by San Pellegrino - Rive Gauche

Best Hotel Restaurant – Sponsored by Elavon - The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by Peroni - Zuni Restaurant and Boutique Hotel

Best Wine Experience – Sponsored by CLASSIC drinks - Ristorante Rinuccini

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by BWG Foodservice - CakeFace Patisserie

Pub of the Year – Sponsored by Bushmills - Brewery Corner