Residents of Kilkenny's St Patrick's Centre spent time at home abuse allegations

Some residents of Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Centre, which provides services for disabled adults and children, visited the south-east foster home at the centre of abuse allegations during the 1990s, it has emerged.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion has said she is seriously concerned at the revelations, particularly given that the visits were during the time of the alleged abuse of ‘Grace’. The HSE has been in contact with the families involved.

“Some families have accepted meetings with the HSE to discuss the recent reports, and I have been told that all families of those who would have availed of these respite breaks have been provided with copies of the reports,” said Deputy Funchion.

“The HSE has said that ‘easy read’ copies of the reports are available to residents of St Patrick’s and that multi-disciplinary team staff are available to support residents, families and staff as appropriate.

"It is my view that St Patrick’s Centre should be brought into the remit of any investigations taking place."