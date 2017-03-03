Emergency services remain at scene of collision at Clara

Traffic diversions remain in place on the Kilkenny to Clara Road due to a two-vehicle collision earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the fire brigade have cut someone out of a car. Paramedics treated a number of people at the scene for minor injuries.

The road is closed off between Cellarstown and the Templemartin turn off and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on (056) 772 22 22.

The road is expected to reopen by 11am this morning.