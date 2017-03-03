Myles and more... Kilkenny features on today's RTE Today

Some well-known local hotspots and famous Kilkenny faces will feature on RTE television later this afternoon.

Today with Maura and Daithi airs at 4.10pm on RTE 1. In the regular ‘Your Town’ slot, roving reporter Colm Flynn travels the length and breadth of the country in search of hidden gems, such as old pubs, haunted houses, fairy forts, and local legends.

This week’s show sees him visit Kilkenny City, stopping by various locations such as St Canice’s Cathedral, the Hole in the Wall pub, and the National Craft Gallery – as well as the Marble City’s own ‘Graceland’.

He chats to Myles Kavanagh, Shirley Parr, Michael Conway, Ray Power, and Des Byrne.

Tune into RTE 1 from 4.10pm, or watch it on the player.