Leading nutritionist to give talk in Kilkenny

A top nutritionist who is opening a clinic in Kilkenny will give a talk at the Ormonde Hotel on Monday.

Dr Marilyn Glenville will speak about the links between nutrition and brain health and share recent scientific data which she claims can help reduce your risk and even in some cases reverse the symptoms of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Dr Glenville believes that your brain can stay as alert in your later years as when you are a young adult and has devised a seven-step brain plan. She will explain how making the wrong food choices can be harmful to your brain health - no matter what age you are and what lifestyle factors can help reverse memory loss including exercise, sleep and brain testing.

The talk will take place at the Ormonde Hotel on Monday from 7pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are available at the door on the night or from the Good Earth shop on Kieran Street.