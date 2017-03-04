A cut above the rest

The Blanchfield girls from Clontubrid, Lisdowney made a wonderful gesture for charity as Sadbh and Odharnait raised over €300 for their chosen charity - the Little Princess Trust Fund - by donating locks of their hair for wigs for children who need them. A full 12 inches of hair was cut from both girls by Emma, owner of Sheer Style in Ballyraggett who is pictured above with the girls and their mum, Karena Blanchfield. The girls would also like to thank Lisdowney Montessori Play and learn for their generous donations and of course their family and friends for all their support also.