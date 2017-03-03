Council Chief Executive at Chamber Chats

Deirdre Shine, President Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce was delighted with the very strong attendance for February's Chamber Chats as guest speaker Colette Byrne, CEO Kilkenny Co. Council updated the gathering on the Waterford Boundary debate that is currently very topical and understandably has become a highly emotive issue for many Kilkenny people.

The talk was very enlightening and it was an excellent opportunity for the business community of Kilkenny to hear the facts and thus be better equipped to form their own opinions on the matter.

Good debate and questions were posed from the group, all of which were comprehensively answered by Ms Byrne.

The event was also an excellent opportunity for everyone there to chat amongst themselves and network.

Deirdre advises to note your diary for their next Chamber Chat – it will take place the same day, same time and same venue every month.

So the next Chamber Chat will be at 6.00pm on Friday 31st March at the Whiskey Exchange in the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel.