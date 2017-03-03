Wednesday
Happy Feet, Left Bank, 8pm.
Movie Night, Billy Byrne’s, 8:30pm.
Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Trad session, Sean Byrne's, 9:30pm.
DJ & late bar, Langton’s.
Thursday
Des Bishop, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €26.
Steel Magnolias, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.
Bad Poster Girl, Brewery Corner, 9pm.
Karaoke, Biddy Early's, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Friday
Darts League, Home Rule Club.
Steel Magnolias, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Kilkenny Macra Titles & NTC Night, Orchard House Bar, 8pm.
Temple Street Foundation Table Quiz, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm, €10.
Benefit Night for Jackie Dooley, Lanigan’s, 9pm.
Callan Athletics Club Quiz, The Cosy Inn, 9pm, €20 (team of four).
Phil & Gill, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
First Friday Session, Home Rule Club, 9:30pm.
The Acousticats & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Music, Left Bank, 10pm.
Saturday
Blue Light Ball, Hotel Kilkenny, 7pm.
Theme Time Retro Radio, The Dylan Bar.
Steel Magnolias, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €18/15.
Tommy Fleming, The Rhu Glenn, Slieverue, 8pm, €30.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
John Travers, Home Rule Club.
Retirement Celebration, James Stephen’s GAA Club, 8:30pm.
Saturday MixUp, Left Bank, 9pm.
Over 25s Club, Marble City Bar.
DJ OB1, Biddy Early’s.
Karaoke, PV's Bar, Kilford Arms Hotel, 9pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Music in Kilkenny: Catherine Leonard & Hugh Tinney, Castalia Hall, Ballytobin, 4pm.
The Sunday Sessions, Ryan’s Bar, 6pm.
Trad & Ballad, Matt The Miller’s, 6:30pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Tomas Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.
Monday
Kilkenny Music Festival: Chamber Music Competitions, St Canice’s NS, 4pm.
Games Night, Billy Byrnes.
Tuesday
Kilkenny Music Festival: Post Primary School Choirs, St John’s Church, 11:30am.
Taco Tuesday, Billy Byrne’s, 6pm.
Kilkenny Film Club: Childhood of a Leader, Set Theatre, Langton’s, 8pm, €8.
Shakespeare Fast & Furious, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €10/5.
Moondharrig Players: Brush with a Body, Mooncoin Parochial Hall, 8pm, €10.
Swing Dance with Rory, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Wandering Souls, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9:30pm.
Trad-a-Various, Statham's, Pembroke Kilkenny, 10:30pm.
Nightclub, Langton’s.
Any day
Exhibition: Global Irish Design Challenge, National Craft Gallery to May 1.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests each day. See our entertainment ads page for full details.
