Brave mother stops off in Kilkenny on her way to the Dáil

A brave mother is walking through North Kilkenny this afternoon in a bid to get her daughter treatment for a medical condition that is causing up to twenty seizures a day.

Vera Twomey walked through Urlingford earlier today and is expected to arrive in Johnstown shortly. She is travelling on foot to Dáil Eireann in the hope that the Minister for Health, Simon Harris will find a way to enable her daughter, Ava to use medicinal cannabis.

Last week the HSE refused to approve the drug for Ava, her six-year-old who suffers from Dravets syndrome which manifests itself through multiple epileptic fits and seizures on a daily basis.

Vera said that while the ‘Charlotte’s Web’ cannabis oil is not a cure for the condition it has already offered significant hope for her daughter.

Vera is walking the 255 kilometre journey from Cork to the Dáil in Dublin to highlight the importance of allowing medicinal cannabis to be used to treat medical conditions.

Tomorrow she will continue her walk starting from Cullahill. All are welcome to join her for part of her walk.