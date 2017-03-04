BREAKING: Man in his 40s killed in serious crash at Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny

A man has been killed in a serious road traffic collision at Ballymac, Cuffesgrange in Kilkenny this morning.

The single-vehicles incident occurred around 9.15am. A motorcyclist, in his 40s, was prounounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene. The road has now been closed off for technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information can contact Kilkenny gardai on 056-7775000.