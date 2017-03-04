BREAKING: Man in his 40s killed in serious crash at Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny
Incident took place before 9.30am this morning
Traffic accident
A man has been killed in a serious road traffic collision at Ballymac, Cuffesgrange in Kilkenny this morning.
The single-vehicles incident occurred around 9.15am. A motorcyclist, in his 40s, was prounounced dead at the scene.
Emergency services remain at the scene. The road has now been closed off for technical examination.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information can contact Kilkenny gardai on 056-7775000.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on