Kilkenny gardaí urge people to be 'Street Wise'

Gardaí are warning people to take proper precautions when it comes to personal safety in a further attempt to combat crime.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon told the Kilkenny People that there are a number of simple measures that members of the public can take that greatly reduce their risk of being subjected to an attack.

“We want to send out a strong message to people to take this basic but extremely effective steps and help reduce any risk to their own personal safety.

“Firstly people should plan their night out - know how you are getting to your destination and how you are getting back. You should also let someone know where you are going and when you are coming back and avoid walking alone in dark places,” he said.

Sergeant McConnon also pointed out that one should never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people and added that people should be streetwise and be wary of their surroundings and mind their property.

“If people could be mindful of this advice and make sure that they take these steps this would be a huge help in preventing crime,” he added.

The StreetWise campaign is being run as part of a National Action Plan by An Garda Síochana throughout the month of March.

The campaign is broken into three phases including personal safety, phone theft and assaults prevention.

For more information see next week's Kilkenny People.