Thousands to attend the annual Mr Personality event in Kilkenny

The launch of the Kilkenny Macra na Feirme Mr. Personality Festival took place in Springhill Court Hotel on last week. Mayor Patrick O'Neill pictured above, helped launch the festival with the help of a very enthusiastic Macra committee members The Mr. Personality Festival is one of the main highlights in the Macra na Feirme calendar every year.

This year it takes place the weekend of April 7th - 9th in Springhill Court Hotel. The festival will see thousands arrive to the Marble City, from all corners of Ireland to support their contestant who is in the running to be titled Mr. Personality 2017.

Macra na Feirme would like to thank FRS Carlow and Kilkenny who sponsor the festival every year.