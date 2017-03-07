Local businessman Paddy O'Brien dies

Local business man Paddy O'Brien has passed away, peacefully, at his home yesterday.

He was the popular proprietor of O'Brien Glass and Glazing on the Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and the premises will be closed as a mark of respect until next Monday, March 13.

Beloved husband and best friend of Audrey, much loved father of Gerard and Paul, he will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, brothers Liam (Chunky), Eamon and Kevin, sisters Lily, Pauline and Evelyn, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughters Mya and Sophie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on today, Tuesday (7th March) from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.