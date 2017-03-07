Cartoon Saloon's 'Swift' drawings to feature at Kilkenny St Patrick's Day parade

St Patrick’s Day Festival Kilkenny is running a very special competition, with a chance to win a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of artwork by Cartoon Saloon!

Some of Cartoon Saloon’s Senior Animators, including co-founder, Paul Young, will be undertaking a challenge to start- and finish- two pieces of work LIVE during the St Patrick's Day Parade this coming March 17th!

Two animators will work on each of the two drawings, all while travelling through the city centre as part of the Parade.

The finished works will be on display outside the Castle on St Patrick's Day, before being delivered to winning Kilkenny Primary Schools. It’s not to be missed, this is an exclusive competition for Kilkenny 2017 St. Patrick’s Day!

Each piece of work will measure 10ft x 4ft.

In order to enter and be in with a chance to win these exceptional prizes, St Patrick’s Day Kilkenny is inviting schools to get kids to enter the drawing competition and asking: 'What is your image of Jonathan Swift?'

How to Enter

Create an A4 drawing on paper or card, using any medium on how you see the great writer, Jonathan Swift, who lived from 1667 –1745 and was a student of Kilkenny College. He is known best for his story, ‘Gulliver’s Travels’. See if you can bring Mr Swift to life in a picture!

Step 1:

Email: info@kilkennytradfest.com to let the festival know you wish to enter

Step 2:

Send the festival your entry by post or drop it in to the festival office-to be received no later than 14th March 2017:

Festival Office

Burrell’s Hall,

St.Kieran’s College

College Rd

Kilkenny

Include in the entry:

Your Class and age

Teacher’s name

Your name

School name

Categories

Up to 3rd class

4th to 6th class

Judging will be by the St. Patrick’s Festivities Committee and two members of the Cartoon Saloon team.