Doggy fashion show at Petmania Kilkenny

Dogs and puppies who are up for adoption will show the top supermodels who's boss whilst strutting their stuff down the catwalk in aid of Protecting Pound Dogs who have joined forces with PetMania for the cutest fashion show of the year.

The show kicks off this Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 5 pm Petmania Kilkenny

All dogs will be available for rehoming, subject to home checks and suitability. So, if you are thinking about adopting a four- legged friend, visit this Saturday and meet all the cutest models up for rehoming.

All dogs at the fashion show will be up for adoption whilst modeling the latest pet fashion available at PetMania, be it rain gear, coats, cute jumpers or beautiful accessories such as collars and leads.