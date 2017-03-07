Doggy fashion show at Petmania Kilkenny
Dogs and puppies who are up for adoption will show the top supermodels
The show kicks off this Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 5 pm Petmania Kilkenny
All dogs will be available for rehoming, subject to home checks and suitability. So, if you are thinking about adopting a four- legged friend, visit this Saturday and meet all the cutest models up for rehoming.
All dogs at the fashion show will be up for adoption whilst modeling the latest pet fashion available at PetMania, be it rain gear, coats, cute jumpers or beautiful accessories such as collars and leads.
