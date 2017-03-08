Visit Park Life in Ferrybank on Saturday and have your say on new park design

RESIDENTS of Ferrybank, and the surrounding hinterland are being encouraged to pull on their wellies and walking boots this weekend, get to the site of their new neighbourhood park and have their say on its imminent design and development.

The public is invited to ‘Park Life’ in Ferrybank this Saturday, March 11, from 2pm to 4pm.

The free event is open to families; active retirement, resident and community groups; local officials and anyone with an interest in the layout and design of the 2.5 acre public amenity site.

Subject to funding, work on the site is expected to begin in September. In the interim, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership and Callan Workhouse Union, have teamed up and have been consulting with young people and community groups in Ferrybank as well as the Active Retirement Association on their wishes and hopes for the park.

They’re now looking forward to meeting many more people from Ferrybank at Park Life. The event on the park site on Saturday and can be accessed through the Aylesbury Road by turning left off the Belmont Roundabout, opposite Aldi.

Park Life will be an afternoon of workshops, fun and games, nature activities and a treasure hunt, suitable for all abilities. There will be drop-in information stations where people can chat, gather and share ideas for the neighbour park.

All of the events are free, family-friendly and hosted in what will be a space for all generations. Visiting the park and Park Life is a unique opportunity for the public to ramble through parts of the site and see, first-hand, how it might be laid out.

A covered seating area will be provided and refreshments will be available. Organisers, Rosie Lynch and Eilís Lavelle, encourage people to attend Park Life and have their say. Rosie Lynch said: “This event is a real opportunity for the community of Ferrybank to play an active role in designing their neighbourhood park. We have been working with the local schools to hear directly from the children and young people in Ferrybank what they want to see in their park. Now it’s the wider community’s turn.”

Eilís Lavelle added: “We will be gathering ideas from everyone who has the time to talk to us. It would be wonderful to see a strong turnout and it would be fantastic if people could drop-in to support the future park design. We’d love to have contributions from the whole community.”

To date, workshops have been held in a number of primary schools in the area. There has also been consultation with Foróige, Transition Year students and Active Retirement officials. It is suggested that the site might include a playground, picnic area, walking track, soft play area and much more. The area is of similar size to a hurling or football pitch and lies on a sloping site so the opportunities are endless, the organisers say.

Kilkenny County Council CEO, Colette Byrne, said: “The park, when complete, is for all the people in Ferrybank, Saturday is a great opportunity for residents to have their say, and to do so in a fun and interactive way.”

Waterford City & County Council CEO, Michael Walsh said: “A well-designed public space can bring communities together and this park will become part of the cultural identity of Ferrybank. I encourage all the residents in Ferrybank to contribute to the design of this park at this early stage.”

The event runs from 2- 4pm and includes fun activities for children devised by international architect /designer Dan Dorocic from Berlin and Monkeyshine Theatre Company from Callan, Co. Kilkenny, with other fun activities facilitated by local groups. Parklife is supported by Sport Ireland through Dormant Accounts funding.