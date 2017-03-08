Kilkenny Dog Shelter is looking for new operator

Improvement works are ongoing at the dog shelter in Paulstown and it is hoped that a new operator for the facility will be announced over the coming weeks.

The tender for the new operator is to close at the end of March. This will be the second time this process has taken place in recent times. There were no successful tenders when the contract was initially put to tender in January. The ISPCA will continue to manage the shelter until the process is complete.

At present the shelter is almost full to capacity.

Speaking to The Kilkenny People, chairman Andrew McGuinness said, 'there is lots of positive developments at the shelter that will really improve conditions for the dogs while also making the centre more inviting and user friendly for visitors'.

The works include five additional internal pens with 24-hour access to an outdoor area, a new 12 by 6 metre agility area that will include specialized exercise furniture and an improved viewing area where visitors can spend time with potential new pets.

There will also be a separate exercise area for dogs in isolation.

"I'm delighted with this progress as it creates a much better environment for the dogs and visitors. The ISPCA deserve great credit for helping with the design as they come to the end of their time at the shelter," said Cllr. McGuinness.

"All of the suggestions that we have put forward as a committee have been taken on board and we are very happy with the progress so far," he added.

In relation to the ongoing tender process Cllr McGuinness said that none of the tenders received to date were deemed suitable.

"An independent evaluation committee decided that none of the tenders received met the strict criteria that we set out as a committee. It shows how serious we are about animal welfare and how determined we are to create a centre of excellence that we can all be proud of.”

A doggy fashion affair

Meanwhile dogs and puppies who are up for adoption will strut their stuff on the catwalk in aid of Protecting Pound Dogs who have joined forces with PetMania for the cutest fashion show of the year.

The show kicks off this Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 5pm Petmania Kilkenny.

All dogs will be available for rehoming, subject to home checks and suitability. If you're thinking about adopting a four- legged friend, visit this Saturday and meet all the cutest models up for rehoming.