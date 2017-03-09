Increases in payments to Kilkenny’s social welfare recipients to begin this week

Social welfare recipients across the county will see the promised €5 increase in their payments this week.

Local TD John Paul Phelan commented on the increase saying “While it’s a modest increase, it’s a step in the right direction. For a lot of people, it will be the first increase they have had in 8 years.

Mr. Phelan then spoke of the breakdown of the additional payment throughout the county, “The introduction of the increases will be staggered as people receive payments on different days. This week approximately 10,820 number of pensioners in Kilkenny will receive the €5 increase. 4,059 of job seekers in Kilkenny will also benefit this week, through increases to both Job Seekers Benefit and Job Seekers Allowance.

“Next week approximately 1500 carers and 6,449 people with disabilities in Kilkenny will start to receive the increase. Other groups that will benefit from the increase next week include lone parents, widows and widowers, those in receipt of the blind pension, amongst others.

Mr. Phelan then spoke of Fine Gael priorities and plans for the social welfare system “We want to encourage and support those in self-employment. They are the people with the potential to create further employment in towns and villages throughout Kilkenny. We have already extended paternity benefit to the self-employed and restored benefits including the invalidity pension, which they can access without a means test if they become sick or injured and can no longer work as a result.