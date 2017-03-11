Kilkenny Lion's Club donates to local organistions  

Kilkenny's Lions club donated to eleven different organisations throughout the county, last Friday night at an event they held in Bollards, Kilkenny. This is one of many events planned for this year, as the Lion's club celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The eleven cheque donations were made to organistations throughout the county including L'Arche, Callan. Camphill Community, Thomastown. Newpark Close Family Resource Centre, Kilkenny, Prague House, Kilkenny, Good Sheperd Centre, Kilkenny, Castlcomer Day Care Centre, School Completion Programme, Nore Dragon Paddlers, Cairde Club, Clara club over 60s and Sub Aqua, Kilkenny.

Lions Club President, Padraig Keegan spoke on the night thanking the clubs partners and commitee mebers who organised the event, Philip O'Neill and Marie Kennedy and also to George Chandler who was MC on the night.

Kilkenny mayor Patrick O'Neill paid tribute to the Lions club for their great work over the years and also thanked the organistations who were being presented to on the night saying that they play a huge role in improving the services availabe in their local communities.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Matt Doran also spoke on the night, remarking about the positive contribution Kilkenny Lions Club has made in Kilkenny over its 50 years including their incredible charity work and community engagement within the county.