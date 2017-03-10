Savvy Kilkenny punter wins over €18,000 on soccer bet

A Kilkenny punter’s savvy football accumulator bagged them an impressive sum of €18,711 on Thursday following the Europa League results.

The accumulator had a total stake of €10 and consisted of five both teams to score and match result selections. The selections were Celta Vigo at 3/1, KRC Genk at 13/2 and Lyon at 23/10 all to win their respective matches with both teams scoring. Finishing off the accumulator were Olympiacos v Besiktas at 7/2 and Schalke 04 v Mönchengladbach at 16/5 both to result in score draws.

All five selections were winners and resulted in a windfall of €18,711.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports commented “This Kilkenny punter certainly knew what they were doing when they picked out their five selections for their Europa League accumulator. It is great to see accumulators cause such joy, they can be a cruel game when one selection lets you down but not on this occasion.”

She added “We want to tip our hats to this punter’s intuitive selections that bagged them €18,711 just in time for Cheltenham.”