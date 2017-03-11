Great turnout for Mountaineering Ireland's Spring Gathering and AGM

Kilkenny's Tyndall Mountain Club played host to Mountaineering Ireland's Spring Gathering and A.G.M.

The 109-strong club hosted hiking clubs from every corner of Ireland for Mountaineering Ireland's biggest weekend of the calendar year, at Springhill Court Hotel last weekend.

The weekend kicked off to a leisurely start with a visit to Mosses Pottery and a walk along the banks of the Nore from Bennettsbridge to Kilkenny castle.

Registration was on Friday at 7pm and was followed by a welcome by Tyndall Chairman Jim Healy, followed by a talk by Trail Kilkenny Rural Development Officer Harry Everard. Keynote speaker on the night was long standing Tyndall Club member Kevin Higgins who spoke on A Neglected Part of Ireland's Heritage – Mountaineering.

South East Mountain Rescue also attended with a display of their skills and equipment.

Tyndall Mountain Club was named to commemorate John Tyndall, the renowned 19th century mountaineer and scientist, who was born at Leighlinbridge on 2nd August 1820.

The club celebrated it's 35th birthday in 2016.

On Saturday the club led nine walks of varying degrees of difficulty – ranging from mountain challenges of 21 kms to a leisurely stroll in Woodstock Gardens.

The walks covered areas of the Comeragh Mountains, Slieve na mBan, Mount Leinster, Blackstairs mountain, Brandon Hill and Woodstock Gardens and Mount Alto.

The weather conditions were very challenging, with rain, sleet and snow, but everyone enjoyed the day.

The Mountaineering Ireland A.G.M. was held that evening followed by a members forum and dinner which was had a large attendance. After dinner speaker was Pat Brennan, retired mountaineer who spoke eloquently about his climbing in the Dolomites, Swiss Alps and Ireland and Wales.

Sunday's activities included a Kilkenny Heritage walk led by local man Paddy Neary, a walking clubs development workshop and yoga.

Mountaineering Ireland thanked Tyndall Mountain Club committee Jim Healy Chairman, Martin O'Reilly Secretary, Ann Smart Treasurer, Martin Brett, Geraldine Kennedy and Noreen Kelly for their help in hosting a fantastic weekend.