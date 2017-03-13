Kilkenny Hurler Jackie Tyrell teamed up with RNLI for "Respect the Water" campaign

The James Stephen's hurler Jackie Tyrell has joined the GAA in their partnership with the RNLI for the joint campaign "Respect the Water"

The main objective of the campaign is to reduce the numbers drowning on Irish Waters. Each year an average of 28 people drown accidentally around the Irish coast. The RNLI aims to halve coastal drowning by 2024 and the GAA will work with the charity to engage with clubs and communities, particularly on the coast, to provide information and support that could save lives.

As a part of the campaign, the RNLI invited the GAA representatives and players to the RNLI training facility where the players were exposed to the environmental issues that impact water safety including ice cold water and high dives. The GAA and RNLI created the short film showing how the GAA stars got on, the film is edited by legendary broadcaster Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh. You can see how Jackie got on by clicking the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIc5j1uZP3g&feature=youtu.be

Speaking at the launch Jackie said, ‘Like many people in Ireland I too have lost someone close to me to drowning. So many of our clubs live and train near the water, whether on the coast on near inland rivers and lakes. We have a responsibility to help and our sport and our ethos encourage this. I know our supporters get behind us in our games, now we are asking them to get behind this campaign; it could help save a life.’