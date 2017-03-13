Kilkenny woman wins big on Winning Streak

Local Kilbrahan woman Caroline Boland who lives on the Kilkenny-Wexford border won big last Saturday night on RTE'S Winning Streak.

Caroline who will soon be turning 23 has recently qualified as a nurse from the Waterford Institute of Technology and was working on nights at Wexford General Hospital when she received a call saying her name had been pulled out of the drum for a seat on Winning Streak.

Caroline’s mother, brother and boyfriend Mark were all in the audience of Winning Streak this Saturday night supporting her, as well as some of her college and school friends. Caroline and her boyfriend Alan are traveling to the US to attend a wedding in Gilford, New Hampshire this August so her appearance on Winning Streak will help to pay for that trip.

Caroline bought her winning ticket from Anne Quinn at the Mullinavat Post Office