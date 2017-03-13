Traffic chaos in Kilkenny as sulkies gather for race

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Kikenny to Kilmanagh Road on Sunday afternoon as a number of sulkies gathered for a race.

Up to ten sulkies were driven along the road and according to a number of road users some of them were being driven in a dangerous fashion.

Up to thirty members of the local travelling community had gathered close t o the graveyard at Ballykeeffe shortly after 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

“There was a large number of people waiting for the race to start,” said one member of the public who added that he witnessed at least one horse in clear distress.

The matter was reported to gardaí who confirmed that they received reports from concerned members of the public.

Under byelaws introduced it is an offence in sulky race on a public road. Furthermore a ny horse on a public road must have a horse license, the horse must be fitted with a bridle, and the animal cannot graze in a public place without written consent from the council.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness who was responsible for the implementation of the byelaws said that he wants to see immediate action.



“The fact that up to 30 local people were obviously actively involved in what could potentially have caused a serious accident, despite the laws that are in place is just unacceptable.



“It seems there is a willingness to break the law and to continue breaking the law in a blatant fashion despite the huge public concern surrounding the issue of cruelty to animals and danger to road users.



“I want to see arrests and people brought to justice. The message needs to be loud and clear - that this will not be tolerated but an example needs to be set,” he added.