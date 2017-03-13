9% of Kilkenny mortgages in arrears

9% of mortgages in Co. Kilkenny are currently in arrears according to the latest research from the Central Bank.Whilst at the same time, almost 66% of people are unaware that there are free support services available to homeowners who are in mortgage arrears, a new study conducted by the Citizens Information Board (CIB) revealed.

These results come on foot of a launch of communication campaign for Abhaile, the Free Mortgage Arrears Support service, which is administered by MABS and has already helped in excess of 4,800 people in mortgage distress.

Angela Black, Chief Executive of CIB said “We are calling on members of the public nationwide to look out for family and friends who might appear fine on the surface but who are in fact struggling with mortgage arrears behind closed doors. They may not realise they have this access to free expert financial and legal advice. Our communications campaign is designed with this in mind, with a distinct focus on the role family and friends can play in encouraging people to look for help.”

Angela said, “I would encourage anyone worried about their mortgage arrears to contact MABS by calling the national Helpline on 0761 07 2000 Monday – Friday 9am-8pm. The service is free, confidential and independent.