Cash and alcohol stolen from rural Kilkenny pub

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following a burglary at the Railyard Pub in Cloneen.

The break-in took place at the licensed premises between midnight and 7am of March 7.

Approximately €1,250 was taken along with a quantity of alcohol.

Entry was forced through a side window.

“If anyone witnessed unusual vehicles or activity in the vicinity around this time they should contact us, “ a garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.