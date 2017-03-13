Cash and alcohol stolen from rural Kilkenny pub
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following a burglary at the Railyard Pub in Cloneen.
The break-in took place at the licensed premises between midnight and 7am of March 7.
Approximately €1,250 was taken along with a quantity of alcohol.
Entry was forced through a side window.
“If anyone witnessed unusual vehicles or activity in the vicinity around this time they should contact us, “ a garda spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.
