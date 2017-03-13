Fashion extravaganza as Kilkenny groups advance to Junk Kouture national final

Stunning fashion projects from two Kilkenny schools have made it through to the national grand final of the Junk Kouture competition.

Students from the Kilkenny City Vocational School and Presentation Kilkenny were overjoyed when their impressive outfits were selected from hundreds of entries at Friday night's regional finals. The ensembles are the result of countless hours of hard work both in and after school.

Marta Barbera, Sharon McGorrian and Courtney Dwyer represented KCVS with their project 'Hair Dress Her', made from recycled hair extensions and hair cuttings from hairdressers and barbers. Pres' students Clodagh Henderson, Kayleigh Soden and Sarah Cody went through with their inventive entry 'In-dust-trees'.

The next stage is the 3 Arena in Dublin for the grand final in May. Online voting will also play a role in this stage, so stay posted for more information as it becomes available.