Kilkenny to roll out red carpet for Rose of Tralee visit

Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney will be in Kilkenny tomorrow (Wednesday) having just returned to the Emerald Isle in time for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The red carpet is sure to be rolled out for the Rose, who has a busy day of activities ahead of her. The MacDonagh Junction is the proud sponsor of this year’s Kilkenny Rose selection event on April 22, and it will be a fitting first port of call for Maggie during this week’s visit to the county.

At 4pm, Maggie will be at Carraig Donn in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre to launch the new LEAF Jewellery Collection from Tipperary Crystal, lead sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

While she’s there, Maggie will present sashes to the little Rose Buds who will participate in the St Patrick’s Day Parade onFriday and the Kilkenny Rose Selection at the Ormonde Hotel in April.

Mayor of Kilkenny Patrick O’ Neill will join Maggie for dinner later on, after which she will team up with this year’s Kilkenny Rose entrants for a movie night at Billy Byrne’s.

She will also be interviewed on local radio on Thursday morning before she visits St Brigid’s National School in Coon.

Tour

The Rose arrived into Ireland on Monday for a week-long multi-county tour that includes Kildare, Cork, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Dublin and Kerry.

She will be a special guest at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin before travelling to Tralee to take part in the International ½ Marathon and watching Kerry v Dublin in the Allianz Football League on Saturday.

The 2017 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 16 — 22 following a two-day Rose Tour in Kildare.

For details on how to enter this year’s Rose of Tralee and to find a selection near you, visit www.roseoftralee.ie.