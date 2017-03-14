Castlecomer Discovery Park earns top award from Coillte

Castlecomer Discovery Park scooped up the top prize at the RDS Irish Forestry Awards under the Community Woodland category.

The award is designed to promote and encourage community projects that involve community woodlands that are managed in a way that is beneficial to both the community and the biodiversity and landscape.

On taking first prize Michael Brooke, Chairman of Castlecomer Discovery Park commented “We are thrilled to receive this award. I am particularly delighted for our team who work so hard to keep the woodland to such a high standard, employing the principles of Climate- Smart Agriculture which encourages environmental protection and encouragement of biodiversity.”

The Discovery Park which sees over 7,000 primary and secondary school kids taking part in their education programmes each year. These programmes teach respect and understanding of biodiversity. The primary school programme is linked to Discovery Primary Science and the SESE curriculum. The secondary school programme covers curriculum-related subjects including science, maths, geography and business.