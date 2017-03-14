Kilkenny woman Mag Kirwin honoured at Irish Food Writers Guild

Mag Kirwin was honoured at this years Irish Food Writers Guild (IFWG). Mag who is from Goatsbridge Trout Farm, Thomastown. was awarded the title of 'Special Contributor' and was highly commended for her commitment to promoting Irish food especially the Irish fish industry.

Mag is best known for the wide variety of products her and her husband produce at Goatbridge trout farm including their famous Rainbow Trout and tasty innovations such as the cold smoked and barbecue trout sides, smoked trout pâté, tinned smoked trout and the restaurant favourite of trout caviar.

Mag is an active promoter of local food, with a strong involvement in Kilkenny Food Trail’s pioneering food tourism offer (including their own Goatsbridge Farm Visitor Centre) and in Taste Kilkenny, a group of local producers committed to collective co-operative marketing. She is also a leading figure in sustainable freshwater aquaculture. Goatsbridge was the first fish farm to sign up to Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme and is committed to sustainable water and energy usage and sustainability.

Her most recent initiative saw Mag launch the Fishwives cookbook at Savour Kilkenny in October 2016. Featuring fish recipes gathered from women in Ireland and Uganda, the self-published cookbook was funded by Goatsbridge Trout with the aim of raising €40,000 for Hospice Africa Uganda,