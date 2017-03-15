Parades times announced for Kilkenny City, Graig', Goresbridge, Inistioge, Thomastown and Urlingford 

Details have been announced for all our local St Patrick’s Day parades, which take place around the county as part of the celebrations on Friday.

Things get under way in Kilkenny City from 1pm, so expect traffic restrictions and local road closures along the traditional city centre parade route - John Street, Rose Inn Street, High Street. Buí Bolg productions, the Wexford-based street arts company, has been recruited this year to bring the ‘Jonathan Swift’ theme to life for the St Patrick's Day Parade.

Famous the world over as the author of ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, Jonathan Swift was educated at Kilkenny College, in the centre of Kilkenny city, which now headquarters Kilkenny County Council. The theme for the 2017 St Patrick’s Day festival was chosen to pay tribute to and to celebrate Swift’s heritage in Kilkenny.

The St Patrick's Day Parade in Graignamanagh will begin at the earlier time of noon, while proceedings in Goresbridge get under way at 3.30pm. There’s a 1pm start time for the parade in Inistioge, and Urlingford’s takes place from 3pm.

Meanwhile, there will be great excitement in Thomastown for the first 'Wheelbarrow Dash'. People will be meeting up at the quay carpark at 11.30am for registration, and things kick off at noon.

This will be followed by a 'Wet the Shamrock' run, starting from the Weir at 1pm. Entry for everyone is free, with prizes for the most creatively dressed wheelbarrow and fancy dress prizes.

Some of the country’s most acclaimed musicians and artists are set to play Kilkenny this weekend during Tradfest. See our Gig Guide for more.