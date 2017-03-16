Kilkenny People reader ticket giveaway for Tradfest

Five lucky readers will win a pair of tickets to see one of the main acts at this year's Tradfest.

Kilkenny Tradfest, which is this year celebrating its fifth anniversary has again exceeded all expectations, with some of the country’s most influential and acclaimed musicians set to play in Kilkenny city over the St Patrick’s Day weekend (March 19-19).

Festival highlights include; Declan Sinnott & Vickie Keating, Heidi Talbot, Fourth Moon, Pauline Scanlon and band, The Voice Squad, plus breakout Irish traditional and folk band ‘Beoga‘ who have recently recorded two tracks for Ed Sheeran’s hotly anticipated new album, ‘Divide’.

Kilkenny Tradfest was recently awarded ‘Best Small Live Music Festival’ at this year’s IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards. The festival proudly showcases the very best of Irish traditional and folk music, in a variety of unique venues across Kilkenny city. This year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever before, with both free and ticketed events, there’s something everyone can enjoy.

Commenting Malcolm Noonan, Kilkenny Tradfest Chairperson said: “The festival is jam packed over the four days, and we are proud to present classic trad music, with contemporary blends as well. There really is something for everyone at Kilkenny Tradfest and without doubt it is the place to be this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

To be in with a chance simply like this post and share and send your name and number to mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

For more see www.kilkennytradfest.com