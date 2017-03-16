Callan awarded funding for developing Cottage Market

Organiser’s behind the Callan Cottage Market say that they are very motivated to bring people back into the heart of the town and to highlight all the great products that are produced locally. They are excited about the prospect of providing a platform for local producers to test out new products and sell to a wider community in the town.

The winning Callan organisers want to make it easy for people to buy and sell local products. The Callan Cottage Market organisers are also looking at re-introducing lost traditional processes such as butter making in Callan again in collaboration with the local farmers' co-op. The team behind the new Cottage Market are aiming to host their first market in July.

February last, community groups from across the country were invited to apply to the initiative for funding in order to establish and run their very own Cottage Market. According to Grow It Yourself (GIY) a Cottage Market differs from a Farmer’s Market concept in that it is all about bringing hobbyists and amateur producers from a local area together to showcase their often hidden skills and talents in areas such growing, sewing or baking.