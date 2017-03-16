Cistercian Roscrea now looks set to remain open

It now looks like boarding school Cistercian College in Roscrea will remain open, following huge efforts to raise funds in recent weeks.

Last month, it was announced that the famous boarding school, which was founded in 1905, was to close due to falling numbers of students. Local trainer Willie Mullins is among the institution's famous past pupils.

However, it is now being reported that an action group, set up in the wake of the closure announcement, has been successful in securing the level of funding required to keep the doors open.