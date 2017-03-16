FREE Gardening Talks at The Parade Tower Kilkenny Castle

OPW Kilkenny Castle is very pleased to announce the fifth series of FREE Gardening Talks at The Parade Tower, as part of the Spring Programme of Events 2017 here at the Castle.

The Talks will begin on the evening of Tuesday 21st March at 8pm and continue every Tuesday evening until 2nd May (with the exception of Tuesday 18th April).

Tuesday 21st March: Matthew Jebb - OPW - (Director of National Botanic Gardens of Ireland) - 'A View from the Palm House'

Tuesday 28th March: Oliver Schurmann (Mount Venue Nursery) - Growing Perennials Successfully'

Tuesday 4th April: Carmel Duignan (Renowned Dublin Gardener) - 'On Being a Plant Anorak'

Tuesday 11th April: Philip Hollwey (Co Wexford) - 'Creating a Beautiful Country Garden'

Tuesday 25 April: Adam Whitbourn (Blarney Castle) - 'The Story of Blarney Castle Gardens'

Tuesday 2nd May: Colm Mangan - OPW - (Foreman at Kilkenny Castle Park) - 'Opposites Attract: Wild Flower Meadows & Manicured Lawns'

Doors open at 7pm with Talks beginning at 8pm

Further information from: anne.teehan@opw.ie / shirleylanigan1@gmail.com