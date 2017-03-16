Kilkenny man turns ice fishing championship in Finland green for St Patrick's Day

Piltown's Michael Long is one Irish man abroad determined to lead the charge in turning everything green - at the Irish-Finnish fishing championship in Tampere, Finland.

Tourism Ireland’s annual Global Greening initiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick, has begun in earnest. The annual initiative sees a host of major landmarks around the world turn green for St Patrick’s Day.

The picture shows ‘St Patrick’ (right) as he watches the Irish fishermen get ready to take part in the first ever Irish-Finnish ice fishing championship on Lake Näsijärvi in the Tampere region, Finland – joining Tourism Ireland’s Global Greeninginitiative, to celebrate the island of Ireland and St Patrick. Pictured are Jeff McCarthy (from Clara, Co Offaly); Michael Long (from Piltown, Co Kilkenny); Oliver Hussey (from Dunmore, Co Galway); James Lenihan (from Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare); Ivan Kenny (from Raheny, Dublin 5); Conor Lennon (from Ardmore, Co Waterford); and Michael Howard from Granard, Co Longford (AKA St Patrick).