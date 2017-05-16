Suspect released without charge from Kilkenny Garda Station in connection with the death of Rita Apine
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosections
The late Rita Apine
A man in his thirties has been released without charge in connection to the suspicious death of Rita Apine.
The 29-year-old Lativan woman was found were serious injuries at her home in Freshford shortly after midday on Sunday. She was rushed to St Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
A suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon and interviewed by gardaí. A post mortem was completed yesterday on Ms Apine's remains but the findings have not been released for operational reasons.
The suspect was released a short time ago. A file on the matter is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Funeral arrrangements for the young mother are not yet known.
