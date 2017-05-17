Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, May 17, 2017

The late Veronica Murphy

The death has occurred of Veronica Murphy (née Creaney), 55 Collins Park, Callan, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at her home on Tuesday 16th May, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Pat, daughter Ann Marie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 4pm. Funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. House private please.

The late Mary O'Brien (née Clooney)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien (née Clooney), Catstown, Hugginstown, Kilkenny.



Mary died peacefully on Monday, 15th May, at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her husband Joe and daughter Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, Michael, Paddy, Dan and James, daughters Ann, Bernadette and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan from 7pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Evan Petty

The death has occurred of Evan Petty, Cobweb Cottage, Kyle, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Evan died peacefully on Monday, 15th May, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Pauline, daughter Laura, son-in-law Mark, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, 19th May, from 9am. Removal from Funeral Home at 10am approx. to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Cremation Service at 12 noon.

The late Agnes Phelan (nee Whlean)

The death has occurred of Agnes Phelan (née Whelan).

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Freshford. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary (Gorman) and Essie, sons-in-law Charlie and Dominic, grandchildren Deirdre, Mary, Kieran and Martina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Essie Mooney's residence Jenkinson from 6.00 pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9.00 pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday at 7.00 pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Jenkinstown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 am followed by burial in Ballaghmore Cemetery, Co. Laois.

The late Mary Anne (May) Reynolds (neé Treacy)

The death has occurred of Mary Anne (May) REYNOLDS (née Treacy) Cloneen, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Collooney, Sligo.

Beloved wife of the late W. George Reynolds, late of Colloney, Co. Sligo. Cherished and much loved mother of Gordon, Stanley, Rosemary, Robert, Vivian, and Cecil. Deeply mourned by her sons, daughter, brothers Dick and Alfie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon at 3pm in the Colliery Church, Mooneeroe, Castlecomer with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

The late Angela White (neé Kennedy)

The death has occurred of Angela WHITE (née Kennedy) Inch, Freshford, Kilkenny.

Wife of the late Kieran and mother of the late Helen. In the loving care of the staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home Freshford. Deeply regretted by her loving family Paddy, Mary, John, Carmel, grandchildren Kieran, Paul, Leo, daughter-in law Marie, Mary's partner Danny,Carmel's husband Frank, sisters Sr. Teresa Ursula,Sisters of Charity, Rita Clohossey,nieces nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 9 o'clock. Funeral prayers at her residence on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to Tulla Church, Three Castles, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke's. Donation box in church.