Mullinavat waste plant to aid development in south Kilkenny

A new wastewater treatment plant in south Kilkenny will open up the region for development and assist in helping to keep people living around Mullinavat.

That's according to Cllr Eamon Aylward (FF) who has been to the fore in calling for an upgrade of wastewater services in the area.

Irish Water has received planning permission for a new €2 million Wastewater Treatment Plant in the townland of Deerpark, Mullinavat.

The development which is expected to begin construction within three months will consist of a control building (Gross floor area of 64m2).

There are also plans for a treatment process area and settlement tanks.

And in keeping with the highest international standards, tertiary treatment of the waste will be provided by reed beds and filter beds on the site.