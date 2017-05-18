Kilkenny farmhouse earns top title of B&B of the year

The winner of Ireland’s B&B of the Year is Springview Farmhouse in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. The announcement was made in Dublin this afternoon at the AGM of B&B Ireland in the Ashling Hotel.

Springview Farmhouse was the only B&B from Leinster to be nominated in the competition. Springview Farmhouse B&B is owned and run by the Joyce family.

Reacting to their win, Eileen Joyce said she was “absolutely thrilled to have received the award for ‘B&B of the Year’. I would like to thank my guests for their lovely reviews and B&B Ireland for the recognition this award gives to us and our Farmhouse”.

“In the end, we decided that the Joyce family and Springview Farmhouse B&B were the winners based on the depth and length of the praise given by those guests who took time to comment on their stay,” said Charlie. “Springview Farmhouse epitomizes all that is within the core values of an excellent Irish Bed and Breakfast...and them some more that they add themselves in a warmest and hospitable way.”