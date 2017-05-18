Kilkenny farmhouse earns top title of B&B of the year
Eileen Joyce receiving her award
The winner of Ireland’s B&B of the Year is Springview Farmhouse in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny. The announcement was made in Dublin this afternoon at the AGM of B&B Ireland in the Ashling Hotel.
Springview Farmhouse was the only B&B from Leinster to be nominated in the competition. Springview Farmhouse B&B is owned and run by the Joyce family.
Reacting to their win, Eileen Joyce said she was “absolutely thrilled to have received the award for ‘B&B of the Year’. I would like to thank my guests for their lovely reviews and B&B Ireland for the recognition this award gives to us and our Farmhouse”.
“In the end, we decided that the Joyce family and Springview Farmhouse B&B were the winners based on the depth and length of the praise given by those guests who took
